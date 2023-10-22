Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Leidos by 74.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 44.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Leidos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Leidos Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

