Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $128.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.21. Allegion has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.