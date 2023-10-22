Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $128.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.50.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.
In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
