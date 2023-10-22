Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 113,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

