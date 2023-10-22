Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $804.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

