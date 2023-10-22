América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMX. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on América Móvil

América Móvil Trading Up 1.8 %

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.