American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
