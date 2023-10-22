American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.