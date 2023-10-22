Americana Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 113,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

