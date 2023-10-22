Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $75.47

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $80.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $24,742,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

