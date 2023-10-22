Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $59.33

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 109.4% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 111,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 425.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 138.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

