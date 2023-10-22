Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $271.33

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.33.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vail Resorts Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $206.16 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.