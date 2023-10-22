Analyzing Albany International (NYSE:AIN) & Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) and Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Albany International and Coats Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Albany International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albany International 7.68% 13.21% 6.99% Coats Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albany International and Coats Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albany International $1.03 billion 2.51 $95.76 million $2.63 31.65 Coats Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Albany International has higher revenue and earnings than Coats Group.

97.4% of Albany International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Albany International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Albany International and Coats Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albany International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coats Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albany International presently has a consensus price target of $110.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Albany International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albany International is more favorable than Coats Group.

Summary

Albany International beats Coats Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, Italy, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose. It offers its products under the Admiral, Aptan, Aquamelt, Astra, Atlantis, Brio, Classic, Corus, Dabond, Dolanit, Drybond, Dual Duty, Dymax, EcoCycle, EcoRegen, Eloflex, Epic, Firefly, Flame Master, Glasmo, Gral, Gramax, Helios, Hemseal, Itero, Lapwing Multi, Linen, Looks, Lucence, Magellan, Match, Monobond, Neophil, Nylbond, Nymo, Polymatic, Prolene, Protos, Pyrostar, Seamsoft, Secura, Signal, Supersheen, Surfilor, Sylko, Team, Terko Satin, Tre Cerchi, Tristar, Trusew, Ultimax, Ultra Dee, Ultra Lock, Armoren, CoatsKnit, FlamePro, Gotex, RecLID Teabag, Stricose FH, Ultrabloc, Webflex, XTRU, Lattice, Synergex, Opti LUX, Opti M, Opti P, Opti Pullers, Opti RT, Opti S, Coats Connect, Coats Permess, and Coats Signal brand names. The company was formerly known as Guinness Peat Group plc and changed its name to Coats Group plc in March 2015. Coats Group plc was incorporated in 1909 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.