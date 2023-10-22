Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.86%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $9.07, suggesting a potential upside of 81.70%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.27 -$77.21 million ($1.26) -3.96

U.S. GoldMining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -34.71% -6.96% -5.45%

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

