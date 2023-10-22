Analyzing Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) and Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) and Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Kuraray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Kuraray 6.68% 9.19% 5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Kuraray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kuraray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus target price of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is more favorable than Kuraray.

This table compares Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Kuraray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A $0.03 176.05 Kuraray $5.79 billion 0.68 $418.17 million $3.36 10.41

Kuraray has higher revenue and earnings than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. Kuraray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.7%. Kuraray pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays out 3,463.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kuraray pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kuraray beats Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides. This segment also manufactures and markets various inorganic coagulants used in water treatment, including aluminum sulphate, aluminum chlorohydrate, polyaluminum chloride, and ferric sulphate; and specialty chemicals, including sodium nitrite and phosphorus pentasulphide. The EC segment manufactures and markets sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali products, including caustic soda, chlorine, and hydro-chloric acid for the pulp and paper, oil and gas, and water treatment industries. It also offers industrial services, such as processing by-products and waste streams. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR. The Functional Materials segment manufactures and markets methacrylic resin, medical products, and carbon materials. The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures and sells synthetic fibers and textiles, CLARINO manmade leather, non-woven fabrics, and other products. The Trading segment mainly processes and sells synthetic fibers and manmade leathers. It is also involved in the engineering business; design and construction of various plants; outsourcing of logistics services; temporary staffing/introduction business; design, manufacture, construction, and sale of water treatment equipment; travel and insurance agency business; golf course management; management of accommodation facilities and restaurants; manufacture and sale of hook-and loop fasteners and related products; manufacture and sale of dental materials; warehousing and logistics; and manufacturing and sales of methacrylic resin sheets, as well as provides consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

