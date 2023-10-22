Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) and Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Asahi Intecc pays an annual dividend of $27.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 141.0%. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Asahi Intecc pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Asahi Intecc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Asahi Intecc shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $177.17 million 6.19 $20.64 million $1.13 43.58 Asahi Intecc N/A N/A N/A $143.25 0.13

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Asahi Intecc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Asahi Intecc. Asahi Intecc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and Asahi Intecc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 3 0 2.60 Asahi Intecc 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.15%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Asahi Intecc.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Asahi Intecc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 14.23% 9.33% 8.09% Asahi Intecc N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Asahi Intecc on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides artegraft biologic graft, a bovine carotid artery used for dialysis access in patients with or without a previously-failed synthetic graft; carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Asahi Intecc

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments: the Medical Division and the Device Division. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and gastrointestinal and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography. It also offers OEM/ODM services for medical devices; and medical and industrial components, such as element wires, stranded conductors, coils, tubes, terminal processing products, and other products, as well as develops, manufactures, and sells ultra-fine stainless steel wire ropes, terminal processed products, etc. The company was formerly known as Asahi Mini Rope Sales Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. in July 1988. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.