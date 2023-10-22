Analyzing Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) and New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest and New China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.05 million 3.26 $7.14 million ($0.64) -40.89 New China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than New China Life Insurance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest -2.49% 38.90% 0.61% New China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Midwest and New China Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 New China Life Insurance 1 0 0 0 1.00

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.68%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than New China Life Insurance.

Summary

Midwest beats New China Life Insurance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties. New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

