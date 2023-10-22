Analyzing ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Air Industries Group -3.88% -12.27% -3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ParaZero Technologies and Air Industries Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Industries Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Air Industries Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Industries Group $53.24 million 0.18 -$1.08 million ($0.63) -4.62

ParaZero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air Industries Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air Industries Group beats ParaZero Technologies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, engages in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component. The Complex Machining segment offers aircraft landing and arresting gears, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman E2D Hawkeye, the US Navy F-18, and USAF F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Turbine and Engine Component segment makes components and provides services for aircraft jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engine components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330, the Boeing 777, and others, as well as ground-power turbine applications. The company's products are used by original equipment manufacturers in the manufacture of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters jet turbine engines, and other complex aerospace and defense products. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

