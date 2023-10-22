Analyzing Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) & Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Proto Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Aurubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs -22.42% -15.15% -13.28% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $488.40 million 1.34 -$103.46 million ($4.01) -6.25 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 80.11

This table compares Proto Labs and Aurubis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aurubis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proto Labs. Proto Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Proto Labs and Aurubis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aurubis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Proto Labs presently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.97%. Aurubis has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Proto Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Aurubis.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Aurubis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.