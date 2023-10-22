Analyzing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 5.19, suggesting that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -34.78% -31.01% Expion360 -102.77% -181.27% -121.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($1.02) -5.73 Expion360 $6.04 million 5.39 -$7.54 million ($0.89) -5.29

This table compares QuantumScape and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expion360 has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QuantumScape and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 2 1 0 1.67 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $6.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Expion360.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.