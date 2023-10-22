Analyzing San Miguel Food and Beverage (SMPFF) & Its Rivals

San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Free Report) is one of 170 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare San Miguel Food and Beverage to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

San Miguel Food and Beverage pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 286.8%. San Miguel Food and Beverage pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 105.9% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. San Miguel Food and Beverage is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Miguel Food and Beverage N/A N/A N/A San Miguel Food and Beverage Competitors -34.56% -243.35% -12.46%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares San Miguel Food and Beverage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for San Miguel Food and Beverage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Miguel Food and Beverage 0 0 0 0 N/A San Miguel Food and Beverage Competitors 492 1983 2558 41 2.42

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 21.12%. Given San Miguel Food and Beverage’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe San Miguel Food and Beverage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares San Miguel Food and Beverage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio San Miguel Food and Beverage N/A N/A 0.03 San Miguel Food and Beverage Competitors $3.26 billion $110.58 million 303.49

San Miguel Food and Beverage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than San Miguel Food and Beverage. San Miguel Food and Beverage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Company Profile

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. provides processed meat products. The Food segment offers refrigerated processed and canned meat products under the Purefoods, Purefoods Tender Juicy, Star, Higante, Purefoods Beefies, Vida, Purefoods Nuggets, Veega, Purefoods Ready-to-Eat, Ulam King, and San Miguel Del Mar brands; butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments under the Magnolia, Dari Crème, Star, and Cheezee brands; flour mixes; coffee and related products; feeds under the B-Meg, B-Meg Premium, Integra, Expert, Dynamix, Essential, Pureblend, Bonanza, Jumbo, and Nutri Chunks brands; poultry and fresh meat under the Magnolia, Magnolia Chicken Stations, and Monterey brands; and flour and bakery ingredients, as well as poultry and livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services. The Beer and NAB segment provides fermented, malt-based, and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers beer under the San Miguel Pale Pilsen, Red Horse, Red Horse Super, San Mig Light, San Miguel Flavored Beer, San Miguel Super Dry, San Miguel Premium All-Malt, Cerveza Negra, San Mig Zero, San Mig Free, Gold Eagle, and San Miguel Cerveza Blanca brands; ready-to-drink tea under the Magnolia Healthtea brand; ready-to-drink juice under the Magnolia Fruit Drink brand; and sparkling malt-based non-alcoholic drink under the Cali brand. This segment also offers its products under the Valor, Blue Ice, Dragon, W1N Bia, Anker, Kuda Putih, Bruck, Knight, Hard Seltzer, and San Mig Cola brands. The Spirits segment provides gin, Chinese wine, brandy, rum, vodka, and other hard liquor under the Ginebra San Miguel, Vino Kulafu, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin Black, and Tondeña Manila Rum brands; and disinfectant alcohol under the San Miguel Ethyl Alcohol brand. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines. San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. is a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation.

