Analyzing Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spin Master and Shimano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spin Master N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shimano $4.76 billion 2.58 $986.98 million $0.99 13.68

Analyst Recommendations

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Spin Master.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spin Master and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spin Master 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00

Spin Master currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.76%. Given Spin Master’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spin Master is more favorable than Shimano.

Profitability

This table compares Spin Master and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spin Master N/A N/A N/A Shimano 19.49% 16.26% 14.65%

Summary

Shimano beats Spin Master on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive. The Entertainment segment engages in the creation, development, production, and distribution of multi-platform content, stories and characters in original shows, short-form series, and films. The Digital Games segment is involved in the development, marketing, and delivery of open-ended and creative digital games and educational play distributed via third-party platform providers. It offers its products under the Aerobie, Air Hogs, Bakugan, Batman, B*Pack, Cool Maker, DC Universe, Dreamworks Dragons, Dragons Rescue Riders, Etch A Sketch, Gabby's Dollhouse, GUND, Hatchimals, Kinetic Sand, League of Legends, Marshmallow, Meccano,Mermaid High, Mighty Express, Million Warriors, Monster Jam, Noid, Nørdlight, Orbeez, Originator, PAW Patrol, Peek-A-Roo, PixoBitz, P.Lushes Pets, Present Pets, Purse Pets, Rubiks, Sago Mini, Spin Master Games, Supercross, SwimWays, Tech Deck, Toca Boca, Valor Kick Scooter, What the Fluff, Wizarding World: Harry Potter, Zombaes, and Zo Zo Zombie brands. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

