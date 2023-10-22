Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.59.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.