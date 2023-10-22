ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,682 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after buying an additional 284,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.