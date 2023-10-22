Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $2.90 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.70 to $2.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.06%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.