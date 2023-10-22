Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,844 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 904,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

