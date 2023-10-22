Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $215.50 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

