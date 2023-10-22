Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $178.76 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.01.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

