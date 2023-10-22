Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

