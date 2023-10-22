Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.84 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

