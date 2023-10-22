Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $269.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.22.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

