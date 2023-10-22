Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.91 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

EFX stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.