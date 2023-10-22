Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

