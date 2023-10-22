Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.6% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $10,159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $205.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.60. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

