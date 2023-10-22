Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,997 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 356.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ResMed by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

