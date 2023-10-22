Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,811 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

