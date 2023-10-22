Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

CSL stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.46. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.