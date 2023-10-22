Augmedix (AUGX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Augmedix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Augmedix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix Competitors 866 5130 10656 270 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Augmedix’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million -$24.45 million -9.12 Augmedix Competitors $3.74 billion $80.02 million 3.98

Augmedix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Augmedix Competitors -33.43% -168.01% -8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Augmedix rivals beat Augmedix on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.