AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $7,790,478.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, September 21st, Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60.

AZO stock opened at $2,488.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,533.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,531.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,250.33 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

