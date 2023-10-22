Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

