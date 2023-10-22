B. Riley Begins Coverage on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 409.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 185.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

