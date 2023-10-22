Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $22.89. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 17,341 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

BLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

