BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 382 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 509.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

