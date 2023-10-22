BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

