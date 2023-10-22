BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.