Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $746,030.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

