Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $746,030.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.67.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
