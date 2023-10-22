Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

NYSE BBY opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

