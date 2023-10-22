BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

