Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) and Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Critical Review

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) and Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Tsingtao Brewery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $36.23 million 0.23 -$5.46 million ($0.62) -1.89 Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A $1.47 5.10

Tsingtao Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Big Rock Brewery. Big Rock Brewery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsingtao Brewery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.1% of Tsingtao Brewery shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Big Rock Brewery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Tsingtao Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery -12.71% -22.18% -10.77% Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Rock Brewery and Tsingtao Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsingtao Brewery 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Tsingtao Brewery beats Big Rock Brewery on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands. It also provides apparel and accessories, including jackets, headwear, sweaters, glassware, belt buckles, and coolers. The company sells its products to provincial liquor boards, grocery stores, on-premise and contract manufacturing customers; and through premises owned and/or operated by the Corporation, Big Rock's retail location and online through various e-commerce platforms. website, and third-party delivery services. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao and Laoshan brand names. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services; and financing, construction, and logistics services, as well as technology promotion and application services. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

