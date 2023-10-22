BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $1,459,946.65 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 213,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,215,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,710,744.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,135,877.50.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,157,379.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.

On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

