Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Critical Analysis

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Experian alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Experian and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 2 6 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $127.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Experian.

This table compares Experian and Booz Allen Hamilton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian N/A N/A N/A $0.84 38.19 Booz Allen Hamilton $9.26 billion 1.72 $271.79 million $2.21 55.14

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Experian. Experian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Experian pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 3.05% 58.40% 10.01%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Experian on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.