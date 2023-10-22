Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO) & Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Critical Contrast

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brighthouse Financial and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 8.77% 8.74% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $4.17 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China $181.51 billion 0.51 $12.45 billion $1.69 6.01

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China beats Brighthouse Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. Its Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. The company's Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

